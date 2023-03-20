Another bus accident kills 1, injures at least 20 in Pirojpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 12:21 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

One person was killed and at least 20 injured as a bus fell into a ditch in Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur in the early hours of Monday (20 March), a day after another accident killed 19 in Madaripur.

The deceased was idenitified as Avinash Mitra, 55, confirmed Mathbaria police station OC Md Kamruzzaman Talukdar.

A Barguna-bound Ima Paribahan bus lost control and fell into a ditch in Uttar Mithakhali village of the upazila around 3:00am Monday.

The OC said, Avinash died on the spot. Three critically injured were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The rest of the injured were admitted to Mathbari Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.

Previously on Sunday (19 March), 19 people died and many others were injured in a bus accident in Madaripur.

