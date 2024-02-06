Another Bangladeshi injured by firing from Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 04:47 pm

Photo: Collected
Another Bangladeshi citizen was injured by firing from Myanmar on Tuesday (6 February) afternoon, amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

Md Syed Alam was injured when he was on his way to the shelter at North Ghumdhum Government Primary School from Tumbru Paschimkul Pahar area, Ghumdhum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz told The Business Standard.

A bullet fired from Myanmar hit a tree and grazed his forehead, he added.

Earlier on Monday (5 February), two people were killed inside the Bangladesh border after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Rebel factions in Arakan state have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp.

Persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions have marked the ongoing conflict. 

Bangladeshis living in the border area have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

International media reports suggested several more insurgent groups, some forming alliances among them, are confronting the government army in several parts of Myanmar.

Myanmar Conflict / bangladeshi injured

