Another 65 expat returns from Lebanon, 35 more to arrive later tonight

This marks the second phase of government’s efforts to repatriate willing expatriates from Lebanon

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:22 pm
Upon their arrival, each of the 65 expats was given Tk5,000, food and first aid. Photo: Courtesy
Upon their arrival, each of the 65 expats was given Tk5,000, food and first aid. Photo: Courtesy

At least 65 Bangladeshi nationals who were stranded and willing to voluntarily return from war-torn Lebanon arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday (23 October) evening. 

They landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saudi Airlines flight SV 810.

The repatriation was coordinated by the Bangladesh embassy in Beirut and the International Organisation for Migration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Meanwhile, another 31 Bangladeshis had already departed from Lebanon for Dhaka on the same airline's flight SV 802. They were scheduled to arrive at HISA in Dhaka at 1:00am on Thursday.

The repatriated Bangladeshis were brought back to the country at the government's expense. Upon arrival, they were welcomed at the airport by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the International Organisation for Migration.

On behalf of the International Organisation for Migration, each person was provided with Tk5,000 in pocket money, some foods, and basic medical treatment.

At the airport, Mustafa Jamil Khan, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke with the returning Bangladeshis about the horrors of the war and inquired about their well-being.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties among Bangladeshis in Lebanon. Around 1,800 expatriate Bangladeshis in Lebanon have expressed their desire to return home.

The Bangladesh embassy in Beirut is actively working to ensure the safe return of those willing to come back, according to a press release from the foreign ministry. Efforts are also being made to ensure the safety of expatriate Bangladeshis who do not wish to return.

Lebanon / Bangladesh

