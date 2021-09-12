Another 29 ambulances reach Bangladesh through Benapole

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 12:20 pm

29 more ambulances arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon through Benapole port among the 109 ambulances donated by the Government of India. 

A total of one hundred ambulances arrived in Bangladesh via Chachie terminal of Pettapole port in India

Earlier, 40 ambulance reached beanpole on August 26, 30 on August 7, on 30th and 21 March, 1 ambulance arrived in the country with the first consignment.

Mahasin Milon, joint secretary, Benapole Import-Export Association, said that pandemic has worsened both the trade sector and the travel sector.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi promised to gift 109 ambulances with life support facility while his two-day state visit ion Bangladesh earlier this year.

Mehedi Hasan, a representative of the ambulance importer, said that the remaining 9 ambulances will arrive on 9 October.

Md Moniruzzaman, director of Benapole customs said that after the formalities of Benapole Port and Customs, the ambulances will be taken to Dhaka.

Later, officials of the Indian Embassy in Dhaka will hand over gifts to the government representative

India gift ambulance / Benapole Land Port

