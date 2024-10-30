Another 2.31 lakh eggs imported from India with reduced duty

Amid the spiralling prices of eggs at local markets, another shipment of 2.31 lakh eggs entered the country from India at a 5% import duty through Benapole Land Port.

Dhaka-based importer "Hydro Land Solution" brought the consignment yesterday (29 October) with only Tk0.76 import duty per egg, Benapole Customs House Deputy Commissioner Othello Chowdhury told The Business Standard today (30 October).

"231,840 eggs are being cleared at the reduced duty today. All necessary assistance is being provided to the importer to clear the shipment," he said.

Ikramul Hasan Sajib, a representative of Hydro Land Solutions, said, "We are clearing the eggs from the customs. The clearance of eggs at a 5% duty rate began on 21 October. Now per egg is expected to be sold in the market for around Tk9."

On 17 October, National Board of Revenue (NBR) slashed import duty on eggs from 25% to 5% to control prices in local market.

The order reached Benapole Customs on 20 October. Following the order, a shipment of 231,840 eggs was cleared on 21 October at a reduced duty.

This duty benefit will be available until 15 December.

According to custom house sources, a total of 11,59,200 eggs have been imported through Benapole port in five shipments from 8 September to 29 October.

Prior to this, on 5 November last year, another importer BDS Corporation imported 61,950 eggs. Several other companies have also been granted import permits by the government, but they have not yet imported eggs.+