Another 200 metric tonnes of oxygen arrives from India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:54 pm

Another 200 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen came from India through Benapole port on Sunday morning.

In the sixth consignment, ten tankers of Indo-Bangla Oxygen Express crossed the Benapole port and reached Sirajganj at 9am, reports Somoy TV.

The oxygen will be distributed among different hospitals across the country, said Linde Bangladesh, the importer company.

More consignments of liquid oxygen will be brought for medical purposes to meet the growing demand for oxygen in the country, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, said officials of Linde Bangladesh.

The first consignment of 200 metric tonnes of oxygen came on 25 July, second on 28 July, third on 31 July, fourth on 2 August and fifth on 6 August via rail ,said the station master of Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway.

Linde Bangladesh has been importing medical oxygen from Linde India.

 

