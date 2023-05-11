Another 176 Bangladeshis from war-torn Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

Another 176 Bangladeshis from war-torn Sudan arrive in Jeddah

UNB
11 May, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 09:15 am
Photo: Courtesy of Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah
Photo: Courtesy of Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah

Another 176 Bangladeshis arrived at Jeddah Airport on Wednesday (10 May) afternoon from war-torn Sudan by a special flight of Sudan's Badr Airlines.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary welcomed the Bangladeshis at the airport. Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah Mohammad Nazmul Haque was also present on the occasion.

Two more flights of Badr Airlines are expected to carry 302 Bangladeshi nationals tonight and another 74 people are expected to reach Jeddah on Thursday night, Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a press release.

Fifty-two Bangladeshis from Sudan will leave Jeddah Airport for Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 1am (Saudi local time). On Thursday, 130 people will return home by Qatar Airlines and 238 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Medina, according to the press release.

Others will be sent home on various flights as soon as possible. The English section of the Jeddah Bangladesh International School has provided provisions for the Bangladeshis' relaxation, food, and necessary medical care.

Earlier on May 8,136 Bangladeshi nationals from Sudan reached home via Jeddah.

About 1,500 Bangladeshi citizens live in Sudan, all of who can register to come back to the country, after which they will be brought back in phases, according to the press release.

Bangladesh is operating four chartered flights from Sudan, at its own cost, to evacuate the remaining Bangladeshi citizens to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"Three of the chartered flights are operating today (10 May), while the fourth will be operated tomorrow," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the government has sent the required financial support for providing food to Bangladeshis who are waiting in Sudan.

Sudan has plunged into a civil war that has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands since last month.

Top News / Migration

Bangladesh / Sudan Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

1h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

21h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

14h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

14h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

15h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter