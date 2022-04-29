Annular solar eclipse Sunday 

An annular eclipse of the sun, the first of the year, will occur Sunday.

This eclipse will not be visible in Bangladesh, reads a press release from ISPR issued Thursday (29 April).

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:45am (Bangladesh Standard Time) in the North-West of Ross Sea of Antarctica in the Southern Ocean and end at 4:37am in the West of Antofagasta of Chile in the South Pacific Ocean.

Central path of the eclipse will be At North-East of Drake Passage of Antarctica in the South Pacific Ocean and the highest magnitude of the eclipse will be 0.639, the ISPR release said.