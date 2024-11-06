Anisul, Salman among five shown arrested in new murder cases

Bangladesh

BSS
06 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 01:32 pm

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq taken to court on 6 November 2024. Photo: Focusbangla
Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq taken to court on 6 November 2024. Photo: Focusbangla

A court here today showed five people including Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman arrested in six new murder cases filed with four different police stations in the capital.

The five people, who have been shown arrested in new cases are- Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, and former secretary Jahangir Alam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman passed the orders, as police produced the five accused before the court and pleaded to show them arrested in the six different murder cases.

Of the five, Anisul Huq was shown arrested in two cases filed with the Mirpur Model police station and Uttara East police station, while Salman F Rahman was shown arrested in a case filed with the Mirpur Model Police Station.

Kamal Ahmed Mazumder was shown arrested in a murder case filed with the Mirpur Model Police Station, Barrister Suman in the case filed with the Khilgaon Police Station and former home secretary Jahangir Alam in the case filed with the Lalbagh police station.

Anisul and Salman, two stalwarts of the former government of Sheikh Hasina, were arrested from the Sadarghat area as they were trying to flee the capital through the waterways on 13 August. They were placed on a 10-day remand in Shahjahan murder case on 14 August.

Kafrul police arrested Kamal Majumder from a house at Gulshan in the early hours of 19 October and he was placed on a three-day remand in a murder case on that day.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman was arrested from the capital's Mirpur-6 area on 21 October and Jahangir Alam from the capital's Gulshan area on 1 October.

