Anisul for gender-responsive, non-discriminatory labour law

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said there is no ambiguity about the intention of the present government to ameliorate labour sector as per the international standard.

"Amendment of law is a complex process, particularly the labour law, which happens in a tripartite setup and therefore it needs time. We are trying our best... I am aware that the Labour Law Working Group has been working vigorously to ensure that the labour act is amended within the reasonable time," he said.

The law minister said these while addressing the inaugural function of 'Tripartite Discussion on Technical Note and Global Good Practice to Align Bangladesh Labour Laws with Selected International Labour Standards' at hotel in Dhaka this noon, an official release said.

Anisul called upon the tripartite labour law working group to be mindful of the law to be gender-responsive and non-discriminatory.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian, Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan-e-Elahi and ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen addressed the function as special guests.

"An updated labour law will not only address the comments of the committee of experts as discussed here today, but will address other modern day challenges and possibilities, and make the labour law more robust, fair, inclusive as well as business friendly," Anisul Huq further said.

He congratulated the Ministry of Labour and Employment for collaborating with the ILO to organize the tripartite discussion on the technical note and global good practice, adding, "It reflects the government's commitment towards implementing the action points mentioned in the roadmap and national action plan on the labour sector."

"I urge the members of the tripartite labour law working group to understand the backdrop of this labour law reform and the necessity to take into account the recommendations of ILO's committee of experts to make our law more align with international labour standards," Anisul added.