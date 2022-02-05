Animals at safari park died from bacteria:Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
05 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Saturday said that the recent deaths of zebras, tigers and lions at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari park in Gazipur were caused by bacterial infection.

He said this  during his visit to various projects under the Department of Livestock in Sylhet.

"The foreign animals at the zoo come from a climate and habitat different from that of our country. There are also many diseases and bacterial infections," he said.

He said that the tests after the deaths of the animals in multiple laboratories found that  bacteria caused it.

He ruled out negligence by zoo officials. The zebra died of a bacterial infection. In addition, cats including tiger and lions are being infected too.
The government is working to ensure the safety of all animals at the safari park, he added.

Ten zebras died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in a month till Saturday. Nine of the earlier population of 22 zebras at the park died between January 2 and 24, according to the park authorities.

