Animal wastes litter Dhaka streets amid claim of full cleaning

The two Dhaka city corporations have claimed 100% removal of waste from sacrificial animals, even as the stench from the leftovers of the slaughtered cattle filled the air at many places in the city.

Putrid blood, ears, horns and faeces of the animals could be seen scattered on roads in Dhaka south's Rampura, Banasree, Kamalapur, Maniknagar, Basabo, Matuail, Kajla, Nurpur and Old Dhaka on Tuesday – the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Heaps of waste were found lying on the streets of Dhaka north's Agargaon, South Pirerbag, Shewrapara, Mogbazar, Dakshinkhan and Bhashantek area.

Sacrificial waste was found piled up by the roads in Banasree, forcing local residents to cover their noses with scarves and handkerchiefs while passing by the areas.

"The city corporation has not cleared the road for three days, as stray dogs scattered the waste in the entire area. It is difficult to walk outside due to the stench," Taslima Begum, a housewife at Banasree, told The Business Standard.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Pools of blood and waste littered the area from Barnamala Adarsha School to RS Market at Kadamtali area under Dhaka south ward no 60. The waste had been rotting under the open sky for days, with the odour spreading all over the area.

"The stench from the piled up sacrificial waste for three days is causing us utmost suffering. The foul odour now can be smelled from our bedrooms," said Hasibul Haque, a resident of the area.

A similar situation was found at ward 61, as most of the lanes were yet to be cleared.

Md Abu Nasher, public relations officer and spokesperson of Dhaka South City Corporation, claimed people dumped the waste on the third day of the Eid in many places after the city corporation cleared the areas of waste on Sunday.

"However, we are removing the waste as soon as we get informed. Even on the third day of Eid, animals have been slaughtered in 58 wards of Dhaka south," he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation officials too said their teams will go and clean up areas if there is still sacrificial waste anywhere.

Officials at both city corporations said many people dumped the sacrificial waste in the drains and canals.

"Many people dumped sacrificial waste in the canal on Eid day, disrupting water flow at several points. But no one from the city corporation has removed it," Faruk Hossain, a man who collects plastic bottles from Kalyanpur canal and sells them, told TBS.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, chief waste management officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, told TBS that many people had been caught red-handed while they were dumping waste in the canals and drains.

"It is not possible to remove waste from the water and roads at the same time. We will start clearing the canals and drains from Wednesday," he added.

Commodore Sharif said the corporation had 10,000 cleaning staff deployed this Eid. They removed 20,000 tonnes of animal waste till Monday night.

In an official statement, Dhaka South City Corporation said it had cleared around 20,000 tonnes of waste till Tuesday afternoon. It deployed 9,000 workers and 353 dump trucks and heavy equipment in waste management.