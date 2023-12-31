Angry mob sets cars on fire as househelp dies in Banasree

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:16 pm

Related News

Angry mob sets cars on fire as househelp dies in Banasree

'The situation is normal now and the injured policemen have taken primary treatment at nearby clinics'

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:16 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

An angry mob has burned three cars in the garage of a house where a househelp fell to her death.

The incident took place around 8am today (31 December) in Banasree area of the capital, confirmed Arif Sarker, assistant Commissioner of Khilgaon zone.

"The situation is normal now and the injured policemen have taken primary treatment at nearby clinics," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moshiur Rahman told media that the police went to the spot on the news of the death of a maid of house No. 32 of Road No. 4 of D Block.

People gathered in front of the house No. 32 of Road No. 4 of Bansree E Block around 8:00am following the death of domestic help Asma Begum, 33.

They even obstructed the police from recovering the body. Additional police were deployed there to control the situation, said the police official.

At one point they set fire to three cars kept in the garage on the ground floor of the house. At that time, they clashed with the police and injured four policemen.

According to police sources, the house is owned by tax commissioner Delwar Hossain. His son, Supreme Court lawyer Mehdi Hasan, called the police after 8am to report that the housekeeper had fallen to her death.

Asma Begum used to work in the Mirpur house of Delwar Hossain's daughter Kaniz Fatema.

Kaniz Fatema came to her father's house three days ago along with her Asma Begum. Asma died after falling down from the building this morning.

Whether she fell from the building or was pushed could not be known yet. Her body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

 

Top News

Househelp / death / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

3h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

8h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

1h | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

3h | Videos
Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

Google settles $5bn lawsuit for 'private mode' tracking

4h | Videos
Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

19h | Videos