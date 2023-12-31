Angry mob sets cars on fire as househelp dies in Banasree

An angry mob has burned three cars in the garage of a house where a househelp fell to her death.

The incident took place around 8am today (31 December) in Banasree area of the capital, confirmed Arif Sarker, assistant Commissioner of Khilgaon zone.

"The situation is normal now and the injured policemen have taken primary treatment at nearby clinics," he added.

Rampura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moshiur Rahman told media that the police went to the spot on the news of the death of a maid of house No. 32 of Road No. 4 of D Block.

People gathered in front of the house No. 32 of Road No. 4 of Bansree E Block around 8:00am following the death of domestic help Asma Begum, 33.

They even obstructed the police from recovering the body. Additional police were deployed there to control the situation, said the police official.

At one point they set fire to three cars kept in the garage on the ground floor of the house. At that time, they clashed with the police and injured four policemen.

According to police sources, the house is owned by tax commissioner Delwar Hossain. His son, Supreme Court lawyer Mehdi Hasan, called the police after 8am to report that the housekeeper had fallen to her death.

Asma Begum used to work in the Mirpur house of Delwar Hossain's daughter Kaniz Fatema.

Kaniz Fatema came to her father's house three days ago along with her Asma Begum. Asma died after falling down from the building this morning.

Whether she fell from the building or was pushed could not be known yet. Her body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.