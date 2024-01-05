ANFREL voices concern over Bangladesh’s JS polls, calls for 'genuine democratic elections'

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), an independent and nonpartisan NGO working to ensure free and fair elections in Asia, has expressed profound concern regarding the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls in Bangladesh slated for 7 January 2024.

"It is strongly believed that this election is at risk of lacking genuineness and electoral competitiveness, raising serious questions about its adherence to democratic principles and international election standards that assess the legitimacy of the electoral process," it said in a statement published in its website today (5 January).

ANFREL said it "believes that the risk of lacking genuineness and electoral competitiveness emanates from the observed absence of accountability, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral processes. This has given rise to significant electoral challenges such as the suppression of the opposition, constraints on political freedoms, limited access to impartial information, and prevalence of political violence.

"The current electoral environment, marred with electoral violence, is predominantly targeting the opposition parties and independent candidates.

"Reports of electoral camps being set on fire, the hurling of crude bombs, and violent confrontations between supporters of the ruling party Awami League (AL), and independent candidates have surfaced from various parts of the country. These confrontations have resulted in numerous injuries and, tragically, the loss of lives.

"On top of these, the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies have inadequately addressed the escalating political violence. Statements downplaying the scale of electoral violence and breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct only exacerbated concerns regarding the impartiality and effectiveness of oversight mechanisms."

Citing various reported "instances of forcefully obstructing and halting processions against the incumbent government, partisan state institutions, and the elections" by opposition parties, the ANFREL said, "The situation demands urgent attention and a comprehensive response to ensure the protection of democratic values and the rule of law."

It also said, "Instances of violence against journalists have witnessed an alarming surge."

"The Digital Security Act of 2018 later replaced with Cyber Security Act 2023 has been used as a tool to attack and intimidate journalists, human rights defenders, and opposition leaders and activists. This has adversely affected healthy public discussion in online space," it said.