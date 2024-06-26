Andalib Elias named next Bangladesh high commissioner to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
26 June, 2024, 07:15 pm

Andalib Elias named next Bangladesh high commissioner to Sri Lanka

UNB
26 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:19 pm
Andalib Elias. File Photo: Collected
Andalib Elias. File Photo: Collected

The government has named Andalib Elias as the next high commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka.

He is going to replace Ambassador Tareq Md Ariful Islam in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Andalib Elias, a career diplomat belonging to the 20th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, joined Bangladesh Foreign Service in 2001.

Currently, he is serving as the deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, India.

In his diplomatic career, he has served in both Permanent Missions of Bangladesh to the UN in Geneva and New York as well as in Bangladesh Missions in Manila and Brussels in different capacities.

At the headquarters, he held several important positions, such as director general of Multilateral Economic Affairs Wing as well as of West Europe and European Union Wing.

He also had served as director at the Foreign Minister's Office.

His areas of expertise include trade and development, climate change, migration, LDC graduation, and South-South cooperation.

He was Chair of the LDC Group in Geneva and New York and worked as Chief Negotiator of the Group of 77 on economic and financial issues on several occasions.

Elias obtained his MSS in Economics from the University of Dhaka. He also completed several professional training courses at home and abroad.

