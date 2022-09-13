Ananda Shipyard hands over multi-purpose container vessel to UK buyer 

Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd has handed over an oceangoing high-speed, multi-purpose container vessel to its UK buyer – Enzian Shipping Company Ltd.

The ship, with a capacity of 6,100 deadweight tonnage, was built entirely in Narayanganj's Meghnaghat, reads an official press release.

The 364 feet long, 54 feet wide and 27 feet deep ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour.

The handover formalities were completed during an event held at the InterContinental, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the programme as the chief guest and said, "Bangladesh today has completed the export of a modern multipurpose container ship to the UK."

"This is a proud day for us all," he added.

Echoing the same, Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd Chairman Abdullah Bari said, "We have been building international standard ships at Meghnaghat, Sonargaon, for more than 30 years".

