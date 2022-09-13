Ananda Shipyard hands over multi-purpose container vessel to UK buyer 

Bangladesh

13 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Ananda Shipyard hands over multi-purpose container vessel to UK buyer 

13 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd has handed over an oceangoing high-speed, multi-purpose container vessel to its UK buyer – Enzian Shipping Company Ltd.

The ship, with a capacity of 6,100 deadweight tonnage, was built entirely in Narayanganj's Meghnaghat, reads an official press release.

The 364 feet long, 54 feet wide and 27 feet deep ship has a 4,130 horsepower engine and can reach speeds up to 12.5 nautical miles/hour.

The handover formalities were completed during an event held at the InterContinental, Dhaka, on Tuesday. 

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the programme as the chief guest and said, "Bangladesh today has completed the export of a modern multipurpose container ship to the UK." 

"This is a proud day for us all," he added.

Echoing the same, Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd Chairman Abdullah Bari said, "We have been building international standard ships at Meghnaghat, Sonargaon, for more than 30 years".
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Ship Building / Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

2h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

2h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The state of CAG: 'US report is not entirely true'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

2h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

2h | Videos
Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

Surprising facts about Britain's monarchy

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’