Amnesty raises concern over disappearance of 6 Chhatra Dal leaders

Amnesty International on Saturday expressed its deep concern as the whereabouts of six leaders of Chhatra Dal - the student wing BNP - are currently unknown after they were picked up last night.

The Regional Office of Amnesty International for South Asia stated that they talked to family members of two of the six missing individuals and the lawyer representing them and learned that they were picked up by a group of people in civilian clothing who identified themselves as members of the Detective Branch of the Police last night from Azimpur area in Dhaka, and that their current whereabouts remains unknown, despite their lawyer and family members seeking information from the DB Office.

The organisation urged the police to immediately disclose the whereabouts of these six individuals, clarify on what legal grounds they have been picked up and held and also to grant them access to proper legal representation.

Earlier on Friday night, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a statement claiming that six leaders of its student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, were picked up by plainclothes individuals who identified themselves as the members of law enforcement agencies.