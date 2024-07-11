Amnesty concerned over reported injuries to anti-quota protesters

Amnesty concerned over reported injuries to anti-quota protesters

It said the authorities must respect the right to protest

Amnesty concerned over reported injuries to anti-quota protesters

The Amnesty International has expressed concerns over the media reports of at least 20 people including students being injured as police cracked down on students of Comilla University.

The authorities must respect the right to protest, protect peaceful protestors and halt the use of unnecessary and excessive force, Amnesty International South Asia said in a Facebook post today (11 July).

The human rights organisation also mentioned that peaceful assemblies play a critical role in allowing people to air their grievances in the public domain.

"Bangladesh's commitments under international law and its own constitution enshrine the right to freedom of peaceful assembly," reads the post.

Reports have been coming of clashes between police and protesters in different places across the country during the "Bangla Blockade" protest programmes today in demand of reforming the quota system in government jobs.

Attacks on students: Campus-wide demonstrations at 4:00pm tomorrow

At least 30 persons have reportedly been injured in an alleged crackdown by the police during the protest programme in Cumilla and Dhaka's Agargaon.

Earlier in the day, police have warned that it will take action in accordance with the law if anyone causes public suffering as the relevant court has already given a verdict on the quota system.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said students participating in the anti-quota movement are crossing their limits.

He urged the protesting students to stop the protests and take their grievances to court.

