Amnesty concerned over increasing intimidation of Prothom Alo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 11:36 pm

Related News

Amnesty concerned over increasing intimidation of Prothom Alo

TBS Report
12 April, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 11:36 pm
Amnesty concerned over increasing intimidation of Prothom Alo

Expressing concern over the recent development centring day Prothom Alo, Amnesty International on Wednesday said the media platform came under increasing attack including intimidation, harassment and arrest of journalists signalling a deepening crisis for press freedom in the country, 

It also referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's speech she delivered in the parliament on Monday calling Prothom Alo 'an enemy of the Awami League, democracy, and the people of Bangladesh.

The human rights organisation also mentioned the arrest of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams being charged under the country's draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) and the lawsuit against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman under the same law.

It also voiced concern over the incident of barging into Prothom Alo's office by a group of individuals who vandalised the newspaper's logo and wrote 'boycott' over it.

"This is the latest in a series of attacks by the government of Bangladesh threatening press freedom in the country. Penalizing a media outlet, publisher or journalist solely for being critical of the government or the policies it promotes is a restriction of the right to freedom of expression that can never be justified. The attacks on Prothom Alo which has the largest daily circulation come close on the heels of the closure of Daily Dinkal, the only newspaper belonging to the main opposition party last month," said Yamini Mishra, regional director for South Asia at Amnesty International.

She said, "The use of the draconian Digital Security Act on journalists and attacks on some of the largest news publications in the country together indicate a worrying trend towards repression and a downward spiral of the right to freedom of expression in Bangladesh."

Prothom Alo / Amnesty International

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format