AMMS Group's corporate office inaugurated in Chattogram

AMMS Group on Monday unveiled its new corporate office on the 8th floor of Bashar Chamber in Agrabad Commercial Area in Chattogram.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Krishna Pad Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, who officiated the opening.

Special guest AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League, and a distinguished lineup of attendees, including business leaders and politicians, marked the significance of this occasion.

Notable figures such as Altaf Hossain Chowdhury Bachchu, vice president of Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League, and Mohammad Shafiqul Alam Jewel, managing director of AMMS Group, were also in attendance.

Commissioner Krishnapad Roy addressed the gathering, acknowledging the stable situation in the country and the government's efforts to boost economic growth. He highlighted AMMS Group's role in contributing to job creation by establishing its corporate office in Chattogram.

AJM Nasir Uddin expressed his confidence in AMMS Group, commending its reputable business operations both domestically and internationally. He extended best wishes for the continued prosperity of the group, emphasising its positive impact on the nation's economic landscape.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed a convergence of key figures from Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, business organisations, and the media.