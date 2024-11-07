Amir Hossain Amu remanded for six days

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:25 pm

Related News

Amir Hossain Amu remanded for six days

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shaheen Reza passed the order after hearing a petition for a 10-day remand, said the court’s public prosecutor Omar Faruk

UNB
07 November, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
A Dhaka court placed Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand on 7 November. Photo: Courtesy
A Dhaka court placed Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand on 7 November. Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court today (7 November) placed former industries minister and senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand in a case over the killing of businessman Abdul Wadud in Dhaka's New Market area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shaheen Reza passed the order after hearing a petition for a 10-day remand, said the court's public prosecutor Omar Faruk.

Though the defendant's lawyers submitted a petition for bail, the court rejected it.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, the Investigation Officer of the case and also Inspector of the Detective Branch, Jahangir Arif, produced the accused before the court.

The veteran Awami League politician was arrested from Dhanmondi area in Dhaka yesterday (6 November). He has been accused in several cases.

Amu was elected Member of the Parliament from Jhalakati-2 constituency three times.

Top News

Amir Hossain Amu / arrest / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

17h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

20m | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

2h | Videos
IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

14h | Videos