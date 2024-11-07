Amir Hossain Amu remanded for six days

A Dhaka court placed Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand on 7 November. Photo: Courtesy

A Dhaka court today (7 November) placed former industries minister and senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand in a case over the killing of businessman Abdul Wadud in Dhaka's New Market area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shaheen Reza passed the order after hearing a petition for a 10-day remand, said the court's public prosecutor Omar Faruk.

Though the defendant's lawyers submitted a petition for bail, the court rejected it.

Earlier, the Investigation Officer of the case and also Inspector of the Detective Branch, Jahangir Arif, produced the accused before the court.

The veteran Awami League politician was arrested from Dhanmondi area in Dhaka yesterday (6 November). He has been accused in several cases.

Amu was elected Member of the Parliament from Jhalakati-2 constituency three times.