Amir Hossain Amu lands in jail in murder case

A Dhaka court sent Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu to jail today after six-day remand. Photo: Collected

A court today (12 November) sent former minister and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu to jail in trader Abdul Wadud murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order as police produced Amu before the court after the end of his six-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind bars until the probe was completed.

Amu's lawyer, however, argued for his bail.

After hearing both sides, the court sent Amu to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza on 7 November placed the former minister on six-day remand in the murder case.

Abdul Wadud was killed in the city's New Market area on 19 July during the recent Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Wadud's relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on 21 August against 130 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman, and Amir Hossain Amu.