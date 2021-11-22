Aminbazar six-murder: Verdict to be delivered on 2 Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:55 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court has fixed 2 December to deliver the verdict on the murders of six students at Dhaka's Aminbazar area back in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-2 Judge Ismat Jahan concluded the trial after hearing the closing arguments on Monday.

The court also scrapped bail for the defendants and sent them to jail.

On 18 July, 2011, the night of Shab-e-Barat, seven friends, students of different Dhaka schools and colleges, took a trip to Bardeshi village near Aminbazar Bridge under Savar police station.

A mob of villagers beat the students to death accusing the students of being robbers.

The deceased students are Tipu Sultan of Tejgaon College, Towhidur Rahman Palash, Kamruzzaman Kanto and Ibrahim Khalil of Mirpur Bangla College, Shams Rahim Shamam of Maple Leaf International School, and Sitaf Jabi Munif of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology.

Their friend Al Amin, who was also with them, was the lone survivor. 

Police had filed a case with Savar police station accusing 500-600 unidentified villagers over the incident.

RAB, on 13 January, 2013, submitted a charge sheet in the case.

Later the same year, the court framed charges against the accused on 30 October. 
 

