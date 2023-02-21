Aminbazar-Agargaon grid line failure: Power transmission restored, says PGCB

After about 5 hours of partial grid line failure, power supply was restored in west Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Mirpur areas.

"From our end, power transmission was restored at the 230 kV grid line at 10:38 am. But it takes some time to fully restore electricity supply to distribution line," Badruddoza Sumon, public relation officer of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), told UNB.

"We hope, gradually power supply will be restored in all areas," he added.

Shahnaz Begum, who lives on Babar Road in Mohammadpur, said that her home was without electricity as of 11 am.

The 230 kV grid line from Aminbazar-Agargaon failed at 5:50 am today (February 21, 2023) — leading to no electricity in the western part of Dhaka city, including the entire Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas.

Officials from both PGCB and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) confirmed the development.

"The grid transmission line tripped at 5:50 am," PGCB official Sumon earlier said.

Further explaining, he said due to dense fog, sometimes grid lines can break down.

This is not a technical fault of the system, he added.

Aminbazar-Mohammadpur grid line is one of the main sources supplying electricity to some of Dhaka city's important establishments, including the Prime Minister's official residence and Dhaka cantonment.

Power supply continued through alternative sources to those important establishments although regular consumers are without electricity.