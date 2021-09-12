‘Ami-e Bangabandhu’ documentary screened at BNCC Training Academy

A documentary on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled 'Ami-e Bangabandhu (I myself is Bangabandhu)' was screened today at the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) Training Academy at Baipail in Savar outskirt of the capital.

BNCC cadets under the supervision of BNCC-3 Battalion of the Headquarters Ramna Regiment made the documentary on Bangabandhu's political life with the theme 'Know Bangabandhu as Bangabandhu was', said an ISPR press release.

Secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry Khaja Miah was present at the documentary screening event and addressed a discussion as the chief guest, it said.

BNCC Director General Brigadier General Nahidul Islam khan, Ramna Regiment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Rahat Newaz and senior military and civil officers were also present at the function.

At the onset of the programme, a smartly turned out squad of cadets of Ramna Regiment presented guard of honor to the secretary of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry.

Later, Khaja Miah visited a tunnel shaped photo gallery exhibiting various pictures of Bangabandhu and thanked all BNCC members for organizing the event.