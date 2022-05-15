Americans want to be part of Bangladesh's success story: Ambassador Kelly

Bangladesh

UNB
15 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

Americans want to be part of Bangladesh's success story: Ambassador Kelly

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC celebrated the Bangla Naboborsho (Bengali New Year)-1429 and Eid reunion on Friday with much enthusiasm and fanfare

UNB
15 May, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 11:57 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, the US deputy assistant secretary of State for South Asia and Public Diplomacy, has said the Americans want to be a part of the success story of Bangladesh that is becoming an economic power house.

Ambassador Kelly Keiderling highly appreciated the tremendous socioeconomic development Bangladesh has achieved in the span of a generation.  

Millions of Bangladeshis came out of the poverty and the country now has entered into the middle income category, she added.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, DC celebrated the Bangla Naboborsho (Bengali New Year)-1429 and Eid reunion on Friday with much enthusiasm and fanfare, said the embassy in a message on Sunday. 

Kelly joined the event as the guest of honour.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam delivered the welcome remarks.

Diplomats from South Asian countries, officials of the US government and state department and a large number of guests from Bangladesh diaspora also attended the joyful event.

Bangladesh Ambassador Shahidul Islam narrated illustrious history of Bangla New Year celebration and said Pahela Baishakh is an integral part of Bengali culture and tradition, and the most universal festival of the nation.

On the other hand, he said, Eid-ul-Fitr is the largest religious festival for the Muslim majority population, reminding them of the virtues of self-purification, compassion and charity.

He noted that these two festivals are to celebrate the foundational values of the War of Independence, where people from all religious, racial and ethnic backgrounds would live in peace and harmony, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ambassador Islam said Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has remained steadfast to uphold the secular and progressive ethos of the Bengali society, and her party Awami League has been a constant bulwark against the religious extremism in the society.

The key attraction of the programme was a spectacular cultural show which highlighted some distinct aspects of celebration of Bangla New Year and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Four US state department officers recited poems and rhymes in Bangla in the cultural function which ended with performing of songs by noted Bangladeshi singer Anila Chowdhury.

As part of the celebration, a "Mangal Shobhajatra" was brought out from the chancery premises. The traditional procession ended at the same place after parading the nearby street of the dmbassy. 

Traditional Bangladeshi food items were served at the end of the programme which was highly appreciated by the foreign guests.

Top News

US-Bangladesh relations / Kelly Keiderling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

1h | Panorama
After Suborna and Jhorna, filed their respective RTI applications, the authorities built a concrete installation to ensure regular waste collection (pictured left) and a small road to accommodate an open drain (pictured right) in the Goran area. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the women using RTI to change the face of their neighbourhoods

3h | Panorama
Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

1h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

1h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

15h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April