State minister for timely amendment of labour law to avoid ILO criticisms

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

State minister for timely amendment of labour law to avoid ILO criticisms

Steps on resolving labour disputes approved

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:03 pm
State minister for timely amendment of labour law to avoid ILO criticisms

State minister for labour Begum Monnujan Sufian on Thursday urged concerned parties to complete the labour law amendment process before a key International Labour Organization meeting in June to avoid repeated criticisms at the annual event.

The preparatory work for amending the law should be done quickly, otherwise questions targeting Bangladesh would be raised at the International Labour Conference creating an awkward situation, she said at a meeting with business and labour leaders at Shrom Bhaban in the capital.

The ministry of labour and employment arranged the tripartite consultative council meeting to discuss amendments to the law with industry stakeholders with a particular focus on resolving labour disputes.

Labour secretary Ehsan-E-Elahi was also present at the meeting.

The European Union and International Labour Organization has prepared a roadmap to improve the labour situation in Bangladesh emphasising amendments to the labour law.

The labour secretary has said the ministry seeks to amend the labour law by June, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told The Business Standard in an earlier conversation. 

State minister for labour Monnujan indicated that the government has faced questioning at earlier editions of the International Labour Conference for slow progress in amending the labour law and implementing other worker rights-related issues.

Meanwhile, the meeting on Thursday approved standard operating procedures for settling disputes between factory owners and workers.

The government has identified labour dispute resolution as a major issue requiring attention, the state minister said, adding she expects cooperation from everyone including labour leaders and business owners to help implement the steps approved in this regard.

Top News

labour law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

10h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

12h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

12h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

2h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

51m | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

3h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane