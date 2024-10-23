AmCham hosts luncheon reception to welcome new deputy chief of mission

TBS Report 
23 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 09:55 pm

AmCham hosts luncheon reception to welcome new deputy chief of mission

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) today (23 October) hosted a luncheon reception to welcome the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka Megan Bouldin, and Political-Economic Counsellor Eric Geelan at Sheraton Banani.

On the occasion, the AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, members of the executive committee, and all the AmCham members greeted both at their new appointment in Bangladesh.

The AmCham president mentioned that they joined the US Embassy just after the revolution, a defining moment in our history, driven by a shared dream of unity, transparency, and progress.

"Megan Bouldin and Eric Geelan's new assignments to the US Embassy will further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations between the US and Bangladesh," he said.

Megan Bouldin expressed her commitment to working with AmCham for shared success, progress, and prosperity.

Chargé d'affaires Helen LaFave also graced the programme and shared his thoughts.

Many AmCham members, including the executive committee members, John Fay, commercial counsellor, US Embassy, Dhaka, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, and other distinguished guests attended the luncheon.

Al-Mamun M Rashel, treasurer of AmCham and country manager & managing director of NATco Bangladesh, offered the vote of thanks.

The luncheon was supported by MasterCard.

