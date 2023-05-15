Ambassadors of US, UK among 6 countries will no longer get additional security: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said ambassadors of at least six countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia, will no longer get additional security escort services.

"We have decided not to provide additional security to the ambassadors. But if any country feels it is necessary, they can hire the services," the minister told The Business Standard on Monday (15 May).

Stating that they can get the services in exchange for payment, Momen told the media, "We won't provide extra security with taxpayers' money."

"The service used to be provided to 5-6 countries. Now, many other countries have been asking for it. But we will not give it to anyone because it is discriminatory. No one gives such benefits to our ambassadors abroad," he added.

The minister said there has been no deterioration of the law and order situation in Bangladesh that such service would be required for ambassadors.

Momen said, "There is no such unrest in our country as though you would be shot dead on the streets. In our country, we give security services to a few people. Now everyone wants it. That's why we have decided to withdraw it.

"I need a lot of security forces now. I have to look after Padma Bridge, Metro rail. Some ambassadors have even expressed their admiration for it. They said they don't like the police being with them when they go somewhere."

Some ambassadors or high commissioners, who obtain extra police protection when they move, will be given Ansar members instead of police personnel for security, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said.

"The Dhaka Metropolitan Police is having a manpower crisis, so we decided not to give any extra security to some diplomatic chanceries," he told the media on Monday evening.

"When diplomats of some countries move, they do so with extra police protection. We have decided to provide Ansar members to ensure their protection," he said.

Meanwhile, an official from Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Diplomatic Security Division told TBS that from Saturday, the extra security protocol has been withdrawn from various embassies and commissions.

However, the DMP commissioner said this development does not mean their security has weakened.

He, however, said police personnel deployment for the security of embassies and high commissions establishment will stay the same, only their extra-protocol would be withdrawn.

He also mentioned envoys of countries including the USA, the UK, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia and some other countries use police personnel when they move.