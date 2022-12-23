Ambassadors should understand Bangladesh's political history before speaking: State Minister Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday said that ambassadors need to understand the political history of Bangladesh before making any public statement.

The state minister Alam said this during a telephone call with the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday (22 December).

State Minister reaffirmed that Bangladesh is fully committed to ensure security and safety of the diplomatic community in Bangladesh. He said that the ambassadors would continue to receive adequate security details, as always.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Minister Alam discussed the issues of mutual priorities in the bilateral relations. Among others they discussed the issues of mutual commitment to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations -1961.

Deputy Secretary Sherman mentioned about her several visits to Bangladesh and congratulated the State Minister for Bangladesh's victory at the recent UNHRC election and expressed satisfaction over supporting each other at the international forum.

Finally, the state minister wished the Deputy Secretary Happy Christmas and New Year, and she reciprocated the same. This telephone call with the State Minister was scheduled for 12 December, but was rescheduled.