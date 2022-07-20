Ambassador of Switzerland lauds Bangladesh’s agricultural achievements

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 06:41 pm

Ambassador of Switzerland lauds Bangladesh’s agricultural achievements

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 06:41 pm
Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard; Photo: Collected
Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard; Photo: Collected

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chuard, has said that Switzerland commends Bangladesh's development journey, including the agricultural sector's achievements, despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She also highlighted that Switzerland has a solid focus on supporting inclusive development in the country and said that she saw the potential for more engagement of both public and private actors to work for the underprivileged women and men, also in the hard-to-reach areas. 

Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy visit to Minister for Agriculture Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, at the latter's office on Wednesday (20 July), reads a press release. 

The longstanding and expanding partnership between Bangladesh and Switzerland in a wide range of areas, including in the agricultural sector, was at the centre of their discussion. 

Switzerland has been supporting many innovative projects in Bangladesh with strong agricultural links, reads the press release. 

Underpinning Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters, Ambassador Chuard said that Switzerland would be keen to continue working with Bangladesh to increase farmers' socio-economic resilience against these extreme climatic risks and disaster exposures. 

She also informed the agriculture minister about the substantial role the Swiss businesses play in Bangladesh's food and beverage value chains, which are vital in ensuring food security and safety.

Ambassador Chuard mentioned, "Our world is faced with unprecedented challenges. One crisis has collided with the next, with the pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine. Switzerland has condemned Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. In view of this blatant violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law, Switzerland has decided to adopt the EU sanctions against Russia and thus strengthen their impact."

As a development partner, Switzerland has been supporting various agricultural sectors in Bangladesh for a long time. Projects and interventions funded by Switzerland have benefited around 3.5 million farmers since 2004 and Switzerland is committed to working further with Bangladesh in the framework of its new Country Program 2022-2025.   

