Ambassador Shahabuddin urges Japan to invest more in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed urged Japanese IT companies to invest in Bangladesh and recruit Bangladeshi IT professionals.

He gave a welcome remarks in a seminar titled "Digital Bangladesh: Your IT Destination" at the Japan IT Week, Spring, 2023 held at the Tokyo Big Site in Japan on 5 April, organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan, in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), reads a press release.

Russell T Ahmed, president of BASIS; Kazuhiko Obama, senior director, JETRO also gave remarks while Masahiro Horikawa, CEO of BJIT Inc.; AKM Ahmedul Islam BABU, chairman, BASIS Japan Desk; Dr Ariful Haque, minister (Commerce) of the Embassy delivered presentations on the capability and strength of Bangladesh's ICT sector and support services to Japanese companies by the embassy.

Under Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park authority (BHTPA), ICT Division, Bangladesh, a delegation of 27 members from 15 IT companies are participating in the Japan IT Week, one of the major events in information technology in Asia, which is being held from 5-7 April, 2023.

RX Japan Limited, one of the world's reputed event organisers, is organising the event. The ambassador along with other embassy officials visited booths in the Bangladesh Pavilion. Reputed Bangladeshi companies are showcasing their services, these are; LeadSoft Bangladesh Limited, Nascenia, Brain Station 23, Kawaii Advanced Technology & Solution Limited, BJIT Limited, DreamOnline Limited, Attrabit ICT Solution, Edusoft Consultants Ltd, E-Tracker Solution, Deshlink Limited and XCEED Bangladesh Limited. Sky Tech Solutions Earth Next Technologies Ltd. LEVERnGEAR LIMITED, Ignite Tech Solutions. They also participated in various conferences, seminars, workshops and B2B meetings to expand business with different countries.

In the evening of 5 April, the Embassy of Bangladesh, Tokyo organised a Networking Event at the Conference Tower of Tokyo Big Sight with the participation of Bangladeshi exhibitors at Japan IT Week along with exhibitors at Fashion world Tokyo, Japanese companies, NRB Exhibitors and invited guests from Japanese entities.