Ambassador Haas tours Meghna Group soy crushing facility in Narayanganj

UNB
28 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:41 pm
Ambassador Haas tours Meghna Group soy crushing facility in Narayanganj

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Tuesday visited the Meghna Group soy crushing facility in Narayanganj to learn more about demand for US agricultural products in Bangladesh.

Ambassador Haas, accompanied by the US Soybean Export Council, toured the Meghna facility, from the loading docks to the soy oil production center.

He discussed the importance of agricultural trade to promote food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh with Meghna Group leadership and the plant managers.

Meghna Group is the first Bangladeshi company to import US Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol (SSAP) soybeans.

The SSAP is a programme that allows third parties to audit soybean farms to ensure their practices are environmentally sustainable.

Ninety-five percent of US soybean producers partner with the US Department of Agriculture to create and implement conservation programmes in accordance with the SSAP, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.

In 2022, Bangladesh imported $912 million of US agricultural products, including $350 million of high-quality US soybeans.

