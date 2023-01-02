Ambassador Haas aims to continue strengthening Bangladesh-US ties in 2023

"I am also thankful for the incredible hospitality and have enjoyed tasting new culinary flavours from Briyani to Mishti-Doi," the ambassador said

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said he is looking forward to continued strengthening of the Bangladesh-US partnership in the new year.

"During my first year in your remarkable country, it's been an honour to meet with members of civil society, government officials, artists, politicians of all parties, and our vital partners that work to continue to strengthen the ties between the United States and Bangladesh," he said Sunday in a message shared by the US Embassy in Dhaka on its verified Facebook page.

"I am also thankful for the incredible hospitality and have enjoyed tasting new culinary flavours from Briyani to Mishti-Doi," the ambassador said.

"On behalf of the US embassy community, wishing everyone a peaceful, prosperous, and happy new year!" he added.

 

