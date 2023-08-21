Amassing illegal wealth: Regent's chairman Shahed jailed for 3 years

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed to three years' imprisonment in a case filed for acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk1.69 crore.

Prodip Kumar Roy, judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7, handed down the judgment in the presence of Shahed at the court.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and ordered to deposit the money to the government treasury within the next 60 working days.

On March 1, 2021, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a chargesheet against Shahed on February 2, 2022.

Later, the court framed charges against him on April 17 last year.

On July 15, 2020, he was arrested from the border area of Satkhira by RAB.

Shahed has been in jail since then.

On September 28, 2020, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.