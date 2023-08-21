Amassing illegal wealth: Regent's chairman Shahed jailed for 3 years

Bangladesh

UNB
21 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

Amassing illegal wealth: Regent's chairman Shahed jailed for 3 years

UNB
21 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 02:44 pm
Regent&#039;s chairman Shahed. Photo: Collected
Regent's chairman Shahed. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed to three years' imprisonment in a case filed for acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk1.69 crore.

Prodip Kumar Roy, judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-7, handed down the judgment in the presence of Shahed at the court.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh and ordered to deposit the money to the government treasury within the next 60 working days.

On March 1, 2021, Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1 for his alleged involvement in acquiring illegal wealth.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a chargesheet against Shahed on February 2, 2022.

Later, the court framed charges against him on April 17 last year.

On July 15, 2020, he was arrested from the border area of Satkhira by RAB.

Shahed has been in jail since then.

On September 28, 2020, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.

Top News

Regent Group Chairman / Regent Group Chairman Shahed / Regent Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

5h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

26m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

3h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

19h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years