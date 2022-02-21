President, PM pay homage to Language Movement martyrs

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina early today paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

The President's military secretary was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after that, the Prime Minister's military secretary placed the wreath there.

On behalf of the head of the state, his Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.

Photo: BSS

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.

Representatives of President Abdul Hamid and also Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together at a slow pace while playing the immortal song on Amar Ekushey--"Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February"

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language heroes.

Photo: BSS

Like some other national events, this year's programme is being observed on a limited scale due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The presence in the Central Shaheed Minar was also very thin and restricted as well due to the lethal disease Coronavirus.

Following the health rule, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, everyone paid rich tribute to the language martyrs.

The day will also be observed around the world as Unesco recognized 21 February as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November 1999.