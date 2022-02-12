Kobial Ramesh Shil’s poetry kindled fire of rebellion

Amar Ekushey

Abu Azad
12 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Kobial Ramesh Shil’s poetry kindled fire of rebellion

Ramesh Shil’s song poems spread quickly and reduced the popularity of Muslim League in Chattogram

Abu Azad
12 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 11:22 am
Kobial Ramesh Shil. Illustration: TBS
Kobial Ramesh Shil. Illustration: TBS

"You waged Language Movement,

And turned Dhaka red with blood, my brother.

In the British era, they used to shoot below the knee

Now in an independent country,

They shoot in the head...They shoot in the head."

The song by Kobial Ramesh Shil became widely popular in 1952, with the "Kobial" (bard in English) himself eventually attaining legendary status.

At the observance of Martyrs' Day in 1953, journalist Obaidul Haque toured Chattogram city on a horse carriage and sang this song. Ramesh's songs spread quickly in this way and reduced the popularity of the ruling Muslim League in Chattogram, noted an article in the Azadi, a Chattogram-based daily newspaper, in its 35th anniversary issue in 1995.

After the tragedy of 21 February 1952, several songs composed by Ramesh, who took an active part in the Language Movement, imbued the people of the country with patriotism.

When the then chief minister of East Pakistan Nurul Amin visited Chattogram in 1954, he faced severe protests by the people. Ramesh composed a satirical song on that event, which became famous. The Pakistani government arrested Ramesh because of that song.

The central government also banned his book, "Vote Rahashya (Vote Mystery)", and kept him imprisoned for a long time.

Ramesh's allowance as a literary figure was stopped in 1958 for opposing the military regime of Pakistan.

While he was in a Dhaka prison that year, his fellow prisoners accorded him a reception for his role in the movement against the oppressive regime.

Ramesh Shil and Fani Barua's poetry and song sessions titled "Juddha and Shanti (War and Peace)" became very popular at that time.

Language Movement activist Ahmed Rafiq said in one of his interviews, "The poems of Ramesh Shil and Fani Barua evolved into such a modern form! I sat on mats in the courtyard of Ishwar Pathshala and listened to those all night. Those Pala Gaans (a form of folk music) were awesome."

Kobial Ramesh Shil was born in 1877 in the village of Gomdandi under Boalkhali police station in Chattogram. When he was in the fourth grade, Ramesh lost his Father Chandicharan Shil and suffered a lot of hardship in his childhood as he had to undertake all responsibilities of his family. Initially, Ramesh took up his father's profession – hairdressing – to meet his family's needs.

Ramesh wrote about his condition at the time in this way: "I am the boy, the director, and the guardian of my own self; there is no one else. I sell my mother's ornaments to buy food."

At one point in his life, Ramesh went to Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar), in search of fortune. There he started working as a store employee and later became a shop owner.

But because of his love for his homeland, he returned to his village within five years. He started working as a Kabiraj (a practitioner of traditional medicine) in the village along with his hairdressing work. While doing this, he became very fond of "Kobigaan" or song-poems. 

At first, he started composing song-poems in the traditional way, but later he revolutionised the style of this genre. He also wrote a lot of songs praising the Maizbhandari order of Sufism.

Till the end of his life, people remained central to Ramesh's poetry. He wrote of his dream of improving the human condition, which earned him people's love and respect as well as awards and recognitions.

He was honoured with civic receptions at Bulbul Lalitakala Academy in Dhaka in 1962 and in Chattogram in 1964, but he always was indifferent to such recognition. He worked against oppressive regimes throughout his life and died on 6 April 1967.

Bangladesh / Top News

Amar Ekushey / Language Heroes / Language Movement / Language movement hero / 21 February

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

56m | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

3h | Panorama
Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

15h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

15h | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

18h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 