He protested police firing in the assembly

Amar Ekushey

Omar Faruque
17 February, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:36 am

Related News

He protested police firing in the assembly

Binod Bihari Chowdhury was in Dhaka on 21 February 1952 when students marched in the streets violating section 144 demanding Bangla to be a state language

Omar Faruque
17 February, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 08:36 am
Binod Bihari Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS
Binod Bihari Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Binod Bihari Chowdhury – a revolutionary activist of the anti-British movement and later a member of the East Pakistan Legislative Assembly – played a vital role to protest in the assembly against the police firing on students on 21 February 1952 in Dhaka.

He raised the demands of the students at the assembly and urged the Muslim League leaders for a judicial investigation on the killing.

Binod Bihari Chowdhury was in Dhaka on 21 February 1952 when students marched in the streets violating section 144 demanding Bangla to be a state language.

The session of the Legislative Assembly was to be held at 3 pm. He got out in a rickshaw at 2.30 pm to join the session. However, several students who were participating in the protest rally stopped his rickshaw after crossing the medical college and forced him to go with them.

They said, "We are dying in the police firing. Why are you going to the legislative assembly? Come and see what the police have done to us."

The students took him inside the medical college hostel to show Language Movement martyred Barkat's body.

However, Binod Bihari explained to the angry and agitated students that it is necessary for him to join the assembly session to protest the police brutality as a member of the opposition. He also said that the news of this atrocity should be highlighted to the international arena by raising voice in the assembly.

The students understood, and let him go.

Binod Bihari later joined the assembly session and along with Congress members Manoranjan Dhar, Govinda Banerjee, Nely Sen Gupta, Dhrendra Nath Dutt, Basanta Kumar Das, and Khayrat Hossain from Rangpur, Anwara Khatun from Mymensingh, Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish of Muslim League requested the assembly to halt the procedure on point of order. They protested against the police brutality and killing of students who were participating in the Language Movement.

They also gave details of the events to the other members of the assembly and asked the prime minister to visit the spot and see the dead bodies.

The Muslim League members and ministers failed to give any relevant explanation of the government actions against the protesting students. However, due to the indomitable stance of opposition members led by Binod Bihari, the ruling party promised a judicial inquiry of the event. 

Binod Bihari Chowdhury was born on 10 January 1911 in Boalkhali, Chattogram.

He started his primary education at Rangamatia Board School in Fatikchhari. Later, he went to Fatikchhari Coronation Adarsha ​​High School, PC Sen Sarwartali High School, Chattogram College and Kolkata University.

He was awarded a scholarship for successfully passing the matriculation (now the Secondary School Certificate or SSC) examination in 1929 before getting admission at Kolkata University.

He passed with first class in both Intermediate Arts (IA) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) examinations from the university in 1934 and 1938. However, during that time he was detained at Rajputana Duty Detention Camp due to his involvement in revolutionary politics against British colonial rule.

Binod Bihari Chowdhury was the assistant-secretary of the Congress District Committee, Chattogram in 1930. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Bengal Provincial Congress in 1940-1946. He was also the general secretary of the Chattogram District Committee of Congress in 1946. In 1947, at the age of 37, he became a member of the West Pakistan Congress.

He retired from politics in 1958 after Ayub Khan declared martial law and banned all political parties.

He started his journalistic career in 1939 as an assistant editor of a daily newspaper. Then in 1940, he started practicing as a lawyer in Chattogram court. But in the end, he took up teaching as a profession.

Binodi Bihari Chowdhury was a comrade of revolutionary Master Da Surya Sen in the anti-colonial movement in India. He died on 10 April 2013.

Logo of Nagad. Picture: Courtesy
Logo of Nagad. Picture: Courtesy

A TBS-Nagad initiative.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram in Language Movement - TBS-Nagad / Chattogram / Binod Bihari Chowdhury / Language Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

21h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

19h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

23h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

11h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

13h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

13h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work