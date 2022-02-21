The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The national awakening of East Bengal was started through the language movement. The essence of that movement triggered an all-encompassing socio-cultural revolution. Surprisingly, the common people of East Bengal, especially the peasants and villagers who were instrumental in the Pakistan movement, stood up against the exploitation of the state which was formed in 1947. The movement was the expression of their aspirations for self-determination and independence.

After Dhaka, Chattogram was a major centre of the language movement. The writers, intellectuals, cultural activists of the port city along with the political leaders, activists and language activists played an important role in spreading the movement. Young people including students and workers took the streets in support of the movement here. Women from different parts of the society including female students also played a significant role. In Chattogram, the movement spread in the rural areas beside the city.

The language movement in Chattogram, like in Dhaka, started on 11 March 1948 with the programmes of the Protest Day. Strikes and protest rallies were held on 11 March and 14 March 1948 in different schools and colleges of the district including Chattogram city.

Writers from both parts of Bengal used to write on the recognition of Bangla as one of the state languages in Pakistan; on Bengali culture, formation of non-communal society, prevention of nuclear war and strengthening of world peace movement in a magazine named Simanta. The magazine also published translations from world literature related to the topic. The old and new writers of Chattogram used to write in Simanta with much enthusiasm. The four and a half years of the lifetime of the magazine contributed to accelerate the movement. Poet Mahbub-ul-Alam Chowdhury and fiction writer Sucharit Chowdhury were the editors of this magazine.

During that time, there were many cultural organisations in Chattogram including Prantik Nabanatya Sangha, Chattogram Shilpi Sangha, Sanskritik Baithak, Krishti Kendra, Railway Shilpi Sangha, Pioneer Club, Jagriti, Arya Sangeet, Sangeet Parishad etc.

Artists and cultural activists were creating awareness for Bengali language and culture since 1948 through music, drama and various cultural programmes to spread the language movement among the people. The bravery shown by the writers, artists and activists of Chattogram against the policy of Pakistan to impose Urdu language upon the people of East Bengal was extraordinary.

Many artists and cultural activists in Chattogram were tortured and arrested. The Pakistani government launched a communal campaign in the language movement to trigger Hindu-Muslim riots. But writers and cultural activists in Chattogram resisted all the conspiracies by holding peace processions and rallies in the city. They even guarded the Hindu inhabited areas of the city to stop any communal violence. The anti-riot issue of Simanta became very popular in East and West Bengal.

Writers, artists and cultural activists of Chattogram organised a four-day cultural conference on 16, 17, 18 and 19 March in 1951 at Harikhola ground of the city (now Hindu Foundation building area on Momin Road). This conference had a huge impact on the language movement across the country. This was the first cultural conference of the country after the establishment of Pakistan. The cultural conference was organised by Simanta magazine, Sanksritik Baithak, Prantik Nabanatya Sangha and other organisations.

The president of this cultural conference was Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad and the president of the reception committee was Professor Abul Fazal. The office and organising secretary were Chowdhury Harunur Rashid and poet Mahbub-ul-Alam Chowdhury respectively. Saidul Hasan and Shawkat Osman were also involved with the event. The conference was inaugurated by Begum Sufia Kamal.

Suchitra Mitra, Debabrata Biswas, Hena Barman along with a group of 'Bharatiya Gana Natyasangha' led by Salil Chowdhury from India joined the conference. Satyendranath Majumder, the editor of Satya Yuga also came to participate. Writer Alauddin Al Azad, Mustafa Nurul Islam, Mahmud Ali who was the editor of Naobelal were also present. The speech given at the conference by Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad on the Hindu-Muslim relation in the folk literature of Bengal became a cultural manifesto for the socio-cultural history of Bengal.

Kabial Ramesh Sheel and Phanibarua performed kabigaan (a form of folk song) in the international peace movement. This wave of cultural movement played a role in uniting and making the people aware of the language movement in Chattogram. At that time, drama and cultural programmes were regularly held at JM Sen Hall and Wajiullah Institute.

A strike was observed in Chattogram on 21 February 1952 and the news of the incident of martyrdom of students by the police firing in Dhaka intensified the movement. On that night, poet Mahbub-ul-Alam Chowdhury composed the first poem of Ekushey in memory of the language martyrs 'Kandte Ashini, Fansir Dabi Niye Eshechchi' (I am not here to cry but to demand hanging).

From 21 February onwards, week-long processions arranged by students and workers continued in Chattogram. Progressive cultural activists, musicians and playwrights joined to spread the movement in the villages. The song 'Rashtrabhasha Andolan Korili Bhai, Dhaka Shahar Rakte Vasaili' (You soaked Dhaka with nlood in the language movement) written by Ramesh Sheel made people emotional.

The language movement started a renaissance in the politics, literature, art and ethnic rights in East Bengal which also inspired our struggle for freedom. The impact of the language movement in Bangladesh is therefore perpetual.

The main role in organising the language movement was played by different political parties Awami Muslim League, Communist Party, Tamaddun Majlis, Ganatantrik Juba League among others. An All-Party Language Struggle Committee was formed with their leaders and representatives before 21 February 1952. The convener of the committee was Mahbub-ul-Alam Chowdhury, the joint convener was Chowdhury Harunur Rashid, a cultural activist and trade union organiser, and MA Aziz, an Awami Muslim League leader.

Subhas Dey is a journalist