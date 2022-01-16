Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred by 2 weeks due to Covid-19

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred by 2 weeks due to Covid-19

New date yet to be announced

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:18 pm
File photo of Book Fair
File photo of Book Fair

This year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been deferred following recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country.

"The latest edition of Amar Ekushey Book Fair will not begin on 1 February. It has been postponed for at least two weeks due to Covid-19. 

"We are yet to finalise a new date for the fair. An announcement in this regard will be made soon," Faisal Hasan, senior information officer of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs told The Business Standard on Sunday.

Last year, the month-long fair, which usually begins on 1 February, was also postponed to avoid the risks of coronavirus infections.

Later, the fair began on 18 March at the Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

The book fair is arranged every year in February commemorating the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives on 21 February 1952 for establishing Bangla as the mother tongue.

The traditional Amar Ekushey Book Fair began informally in 1972 at the Bangla Academy premises. 

However, the academy officially took the responsibility to arrange the fair regularly -- every year since 1978.

It was then named "Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela" and a guideline was laid out in this regard in 1984.

Top News

Bangladesh / Amar Ekushey Book Fair / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

2h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

36m | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike