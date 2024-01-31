‘Amar Dekha Noya China’: New graphic novel illuminating Bangabandhu’s vision available at Boi Mela

Center for Research and Information (CRI) is poised to make another significant contribution to Bangladesh's literary landscape with the release of a new graphic novel titled "Amar Dekha Noya China" (New China in My Eyes). This graphic novel artistically portrays the profound insights and experiences of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, during his pivotal 1952 visit to China.

In a year marked by upheaval, Mujib's journey to China exposed him to diverse developmental concepts. Despite his subsequent imprisonment by the Pakistan Army, Bangabandhu meticulously documented his observations and reflections two years later while in captivity.

This graphic novel is not just a historical recount; it represents a transformative approach to narrating history. "Amar Dekha Noya China" comes after an earlier landmark initiative of CRI that saw a series of ten episodes on Mujib's life – the first graphic novel in the country based on the autobiography of the Father of the Nation. "Mujib", the graphic novel series, earned high praises from top cartoonists, writers, as well as young readers.

Through these initiatives, CRI's objective is to kindle patriotism in young minds through the engaging medium of graphic novels.

These graphic novels provide a rare glimpse into the mind of a leader who, starting as an ordinary boy from a remote village, ignited an independence movement.

The launch of "Amar Dekha Noya China" is eagerly anticipated at the Ekushey Book Fair, starting tomorrow (1 February). The book will be available at the CRI stall (878-879), offering readers a unique window into the early life of a leader whose vision shaped a nation's destiny.