‘Amar Dekha Noya China’: New graphic novel illuminating Bangabandhu’s vision available at Boi Mela

Bangladesh

UNB
31 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 04:54 pm

Related News

‘Amar Dekha Noya China’: New graphic novel illuminating Bangabandhu’s vision available at Boi Mela

UNB
31 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 04:54 pm
‘Amar Dekha Noya China’: New graphic novel illuminating Bangabandhu’s vision available at Boi Mela

Center for Research and Information (CRI) is poised to make another significant contribution to Bangladesh's literary landscape with the release of a new graphic novel titled "Amar Dekha Noya China" (New China in My Eyes). This graphic novel artistically portrays the profound insights and experiences of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, during his pivotal 1952 visit to China.

In a year marked by upheaval, Mujib's journey to China exposed him to diverse developmental concepts. Despite his subsequent imprisonment by the Pakistan Army, Bangabandhu meticulously documented his observations and reflections two years later while in captivity.

This graphic novel is not just a historical recount; it represents a transformative approach to narrating history. "Amar Dekha Noya China" comes after an earlier landmark initiative of CRI that saw a series of ten episodes on Mujib's life – the first graphic novel in the country based on the autobiography of the Father of the Nation. "Mujib", the graphic novel series, earned high praises from top cartoonists, writers, as well as young readers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Through these initiatives, CRI's objective is to kindle patriotism in young minds through the engaging medium of graphic novels.

These graphic novels provide a rare glimpse into the mind of a leader who, starting as an ordinary boy from a remote village, ignited an independence movement.

The launch of "Amar Dekha Noya China" is eagerly anticipated at the Ekushey Book Fair, starting tomorrow (1 February). The book will be available at the CRI stall (878-879), offering readers a unique window into the early life of a leader whose vision shaped a nation's destiny.

Boi Mela / Amar Dekha Noya China / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

5h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

9h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

2h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

7h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

20h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

8h | Videos