Amanul Haq appointed next ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey

Bangladesh

UNB
02 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 08:53 pm

The government has appointed M Amanul Haq as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of Turkey. 
 
He will be replacing Ambassador Mosud Mannan in this capacity, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. 
 
Ambassador-designate Amanul Haq is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)-Foreign Affairs cadre. 
 
He is currently serving as the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry, a position he has been holding since 2020. 
 
Joining the service in 1999, Haq has served the government in various capacities both at home and abroad. 
 
He started his diplomatic career as Consul and Deputy Head of Mission at Bangladesh Consulate General in New York. 
 
Later on, he joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Headquarters in Jeddah on secondment where, after a significant stint, he eventually rose to the position of Acting Director General of the Cabinet and Advisor to the Secretary General. 
 
On return, he assumed the position of a Director General at the Ministry.  
 
Haq obtained his Masters in International Relations from Dhaka University and had undergone higher studies and trainings in France, the Netherlands and Norway. 
 

Turkey

