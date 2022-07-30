Aman seed, fertiliser worth Tk11cr distributed among flood-hit farmers

The agriculture ministry has distributed seed and fertiliser worth Tk11 crore among 1.85 lakh farmers in 17 districts to recoup their losses incurred due to floods.

An agriculture ministry press release said Sunday that Aman seed and fertiliser worth Tk5.88 crore was given free of cost in the first round among 94,000 farmers.

In the second phase, seeds of late variety Aman and fertiliser worth Tk3.5 lakh were distributed among 700 farmers in the most affected districts of Sunamganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.

The process to distribute rehabilitation assistance worth Tk5 crore in the third round among 90,000 farmers is underway. Each farmer will get five kgs of hybrid Aman seed, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertiliser.

Besides, the process to give winter vegetable seeds to the affected farmers in advance is also underway.

