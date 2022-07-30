Aman seed, fertiliser worth Tk11cr distributed among flood-hit farmers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

Aman seed, fertiliser worth Tk11cr distributed among flood-hit farmers

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 09:15 pm
File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
File photo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The agriculture ministry has distributed seed and fertiliser worth Tk11 crore among 1.85 lakh farmers in 17 districts to recoup their losses incurred due to floods. 

An agriculture ministry press release said Sunday that Aman seed and fertiliser worth Tk5.88 crore was given free of cost in the first round among 94,000 farmers.  

In the second phase, seeds of late variety Aman and fertiliser worth Tk3.5 lakh were distributed among 700 farmers in the most affected districts of Sunamganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Habiganj.   

The process to distribute rehabilitation assistance worth Tk5 crore in the third round among 90,000 farmers is underway. Each farmer will get five kgs of hybrid Aman seed, 10 kgs of DAP and 10 kgs of MOP fertiliser. 

Besides, the process to give winter vegetable seeds to the affected farmers in advance is also underway.   
 

Top News

Flood / Govt aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

What CEOs think about inflation

13h | Panorama
Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

1d | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Why crude market is so unstable?

Why crude market is so unstable?

4h | Videos
How Nokia loose it's empire?

How Nokia loose it's empire?

4h | Videos
German artists paint CU shuttle train

German artists paint CU shuttle train

1d | Videos
"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

3
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

6
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink