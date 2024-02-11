Alumni reunion of Coach Kanchon Academy held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 06:05 pm

Online learning platform Coach Kanchon Academy holds an alumni reunion at Fortis Downtown Resort in Beraid, on the outskirts of the capital, on Saturday. Ten trainees and five alumni of the academy were awarded during the event. Photo: Courtesy
Coach Kanchon Academy, established by online business and lifestyle coach Muhammad Elias Kanchon, has organised an alumni reunion.

The event took place at the Fortis Downtown Resort in Beraid, on the outskirts of the capital, on Saturday.

The theme of the event was "Thrive Together".

More than five hundred alumni of the academy participated in the event, including young entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, university professors, doctors, engineers and lawyers.

During the event, academy founder Kanchon conducted a special session on brain science, and launched his book, titled "Cash Machine".

In his speech, Kanchon shared his personal experiences of e-learning, aiming to motivate the participants.

On the occasion, awards were given to 10 trainees and 5 alumni of the academy under two categories.

More than 30,000 trainees have benefited by participating in various sessions of the academy since 2018, says the academy.
 

