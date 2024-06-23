AL's upcoming challenge is to resist communal evil forces: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
23 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

AL's upcoming challenge is to resist communal evil forces: Quader

The communal forces are being united under the leadership of BNP, the AL general secretary said

BSS
23 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:51 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

The upcoming challenge of their party is to resist the communal evil forces under the patronization of BNP, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (23 June).

"On the founding anniversary of Awami League, we pledge to consolidate the independence achieved through bloodshed. Disguised BNP is the main obstacle on the way. They act wrong in the name of Liberation War. Communal forces and militancy are the same enemies to us," he told reporters after placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city's Dhanmondi-32.

The AL general secretary said the communal forces are being united under the leadership of BNP.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We should defeat the evil forces and this is our today's pledge. We will consolidate our victory. We will build a 'Smart Bangladesh' under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.

He also said, "AL was formed to realise the dream of building an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. Awami League is the traditional, biggest and oldest political party in the country.

"AL, the traditional and oldest political party, came into being on 23 June 1949 and it became a popular political party among the mass people in this part of the world through the immense sacrifices and utmost dedication of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Quader further said, "The country achieved independence under the leadership of the oldest and biggest political party, Awami League, which is also the pioneer of democratic and non-communal spirit of the country.

"AL became leaderless after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on 15 August 1975.

"Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina took the helm of Awami League after returning to the country in 1981. She again united the party. She has been leading the party for three decades," Quader said adding, "Democracy was unchained under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

"Trials of war criminals and Bangabandhu's killers were held under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh is now a role model before the world. The country has constructed 'Padma Bridge' with own fund. "The bridge is the symbol our ability." 

Top News

Bangladesh / Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

2h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

50m | Videos
ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

2h | Videos
Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

2h | Videos
Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

4h | Videos