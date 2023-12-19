AL's Jashore-4 candidate Babul regains candidacy

Bangladesh

Election Commission (EC) canceled the candidature on 13 December after the hearing. Later, Enamul Haque Babul challenged the decision of the EC and filed a writ in the High Court.

Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division declared the candidacy of Awami League nominated candidate Enamul Haque Babul valid for Jashore-4 constituency and gave him permission to participate in the election.

Chamber court judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Tuesday (19 December) declared the nomination valid after hearing on Enamul Haque's application seeking suspension of the High Court's order.

Earlier on Monday (18 December), the High Court upheld the Election Commission's decision to cancel the candidacy of Enamul Haque Babul on the charge of loan defaulting.

Previously on 7 December, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement candidate Sukriti Kumar Mondal of the same constituency filed an appeal with the Election Commission against the candidacy of Enamul Haque Babul, accusing him of defaulting on a loan. Also, Ranjit Kumar Roy, the current Member of Parliament and an independent candidate for the 12th parliamentary elections, appealed against the validity of the nomination of Enamul Haque Babul.

Election Commission (EC) canceled the candidature on 13 December after the hearing. Later, Enamul Haque Babul challenged the decision of the EC and filed a writ in the High Court.

The appeal process for regaining candidacy to participate in the upcoming 12th national election began on 5 December at the Election Commission in the capital's Agargaon area and continued till 9 December.

A total of 431 appeals were filed against the returning officers' decision regarding accepting or rejecting candidacies.

 

