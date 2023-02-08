Allot stalls to Adarsha in Ekushey Book Fair: HC

The High Court (HC) has directed the Bangla Academy to allot stalls to Adarsha Publications at the Ekushey Book Fair.

However, the court imposed a condition that the books against which Bangla Academy raised objections cannot be kept in the stalls.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling for the Bangla Academy and the Ministry of Culture, seeking to know why the Bangla Academy's decision, to bar Adarsha from the fair, should not be annulled.

The high court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir gave the order on Wednesday (8 February).

On 3 February, Mahabubur Rahman, the publisher of Adarsha Publications, challenged the Bangla Academy's decision to deny them a stall at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 in a writ filed at the High Court.

Four people, including the director general of the Bangla Academy, were made defendants in the writ, the petitioner's lawyer Aneek R Haque said.

The petitioner sought the court's instruction to allot stalls to the publishing house as soon as possible.

Bangla Academy, the governing body of the fair, published the allocation list on 12 January, where Adarsha's name was dropped.

Later, Adarsha learned about objections towards the book "Bangaleer Mediocrityr Sondhane" by Faham Abdus Salam, son-in-law of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.