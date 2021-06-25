Alleged Rajshahi rapist killed in gunfight 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 June, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 02:15 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Police in Rajshahi shot and killed a man in a "gunfight" in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi early Friday. 

The victim Shamim, who was accused of raping and killing a child, was shot near Lalitnagar village when a patrol team of police were attacked by miscreants, according to police. 

Shamim was accused of raping and killing 11-year-old Sumaiya, a fourth grade student. She had gone missing on Sunday morning and later her body was found near her house. 

Police confirmed that the child was killed after being raped. 

A phone was stolen from that house during the incident.

After recovering the phone on Thursday, it was confirmed that Shamim was involved in the rape and murder, police said. 
 

 

