Alleged Rajshahi rapist killed in gunfight 

Police in Rajshahi shot and killed a man in a "gunfight" in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi early Friday.

The victim Shamim, who was accused of raping and killing a child, was shot near Lalitnagar village when a patrol team of police were attacked by miscreants, according to police.

Shamim was accused of raping and killing 11-year-old Sumaiya, a fourth grade student. She had gone missing on Sunday morning and later her body was found near her house.

Police confirmed that the child was killed after being raped.

A phone was stolen from that house during the incident.

After recovering the phone on Thursday, it was confirmed that Shamim was involved in the rape and murder, police said.

