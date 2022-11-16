Allegations of power abuse, harassment against sacked ACC official

Victims have accused sacked Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official Sharif Uddin, former deputy assistant director of the corruption watchdog, of harassment, torture, illegal arrest and demanding bribe.

Two officials of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company and a businessman returning from abroad organised a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club yesterday morning to inform the media of the harassment they claimed to have been subject to.

They alleged that Sharif has harassed Sarwar Hossain, retired general manager of Karnaphuli Gas, by arresting him in a false case in an apparent retaliation to the snapping of illegal gas connections at Sharif's mother-in-law's house.

Didarul Islam, another officer who was awarded for his integrity, claimed he was wrongly accused in a case for no reason.

Sharif also allegedly demanded two free shops from a project in Gate No 2 of Sholoshahar by threatening to implicate Haji Delwar, owner of the housing company RF Properties, in a corruption case.

Sharif filed a case in Dhaka against Delwar, his unmarried daughter and wife for not getting the shops, they claimed.

At the press conference, the victims played an audio recording of Sharif demanding a bribe from a businessman.

They further alleged that Sharif Uddin is now resorting to several tactics to get his job back at the ACC. They demanded the authorities concerned to conduct further investigation against Sharif to find out the source of his income and his assets.