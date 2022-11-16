Allegations of power abuse, harassment against sacked ACC official

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Allegations of power abuse, harassment against sacked ACC official

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 07:06 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Victims have accused sacked Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official Sharif Uddin, former deputy assistant director of the corruption watchdog, of harassment, torture, illegal arrest and demanding bribe.

Two officials of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company and a businessman returning from abroad organised a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club yesterday morning to inform the media of the harassment they claimed to have been subject to.

They alleged that Sharif has harassed Sarwar Hossain, retired general manager of Karnaphuli Gas, by arresting him in a false case in an apparent retaliation to the snapping of illegal gas connections at Sharif's mother-in-law's house.

Didarul Islam, another officer who was awarded for his integrity, claimed he was wrongly accused in a case for no reason.

Sharif also allegedly demanded two free shops from a project in Gate No 2 of Sholoshahar by threatening to implicate Haji Delwar, owner of the housing company RF Properties, in a corruption case.

Sharif filed a case in Dhaka against Delwar, his unmarried daughter and wife for not getting the shops, they claimed.

At the press conference, the victims played an audio recording of Sharif demanding a bribe from a businessman.

They further alleged that Sharif Uddin is now resorting to several tactics to get his job back at the ACC. They demanded the authorities concerned to conduct further investigation against Sharif to find out the source of his income and his assets.

Corruption / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

9h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

Now | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Now | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

22h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday