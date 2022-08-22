Allegations brought against me are completely false: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that the allegations brought against him are completely false.

"I am not even close to the allegations bought against me," Dr AK Abdul Momen said while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Monday (22 August).

The cabinet meeting was held virtually under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Prime Minister joined the meeting through video conference from the Gano Bhaban and the Ministers of State from the meeting room of the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

In response to questions from journalists, if the allegations bought against him are false, the minister replied: "This is completely false. I didn't talk about the election."

"I have spoken about stability in view of the unstable state in the global contest," he added.

Recently Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen came under criticism for his controversial remarks. A legal notice was even sent to the minister. He has been asked to resign within 48 hours of receiving the notice. Otherwise, a writ will be filed in the High Court seeking legal remedies.

Recently, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen came under criticism for his controversial speech. In this situation, a legal notice has been sent to the minister regarding his speech on Sunday (August 21). He has been asked to resign within 48 hours of receiving the notice. Otherwise, a writ will be filed in the High Court seeking legal remedies.

On the evening of 18 August, the foreign minister said at an event at JM Sen Hall in Chattogram that "both countries need political stability. This is possible if India supports Sheikh Hasina's government."

"I have requested the Government of India to do whatever is necessary to keep Sheikh Hasina's government in power," he said.

The foreign minister's comments caused a storm of discussion across the country.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that it could be his personal opinion regarding the foreign minister's statement.

"This is not the statement of our government, nor of the party. Awami League does not make such requests. No one has been given such responsibility by the Sheikh Hasina government," he said.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister did not withdraw his statement but said that his statement came to the media in a different way.

Momen said: "I had a talk with the Chief Minister of Tripura a few days ago. He told me, because of your government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, we have stopped terrorism here. As a result, foreign investment is coming."

"I said during the meeting in Delhi, one of your chief ministers told me these things. Then I said, both countries need stability for development and for that stability Sheikh Hasina should be in power."

On 12 August in Sylhet, the foreign minister said that the people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries in the global recession.